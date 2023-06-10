Boris Johnson quits Parliament amid lockdown party investigation

The political landscape in the UK has been shaken by the abrupt resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from his role as a Member of Parliament. The 58-year-old politician cited a “stitch-up” by his adversaries as the reason for his departure, as he faces an investigation by a cross-party committee over allegations of lying to Parliament about lockdown-breaching parties during his time in office.

Johnson vehemently denied the accusations, but stated that the committee’s intention was to “drive me out of Parliament.” By leaving his position, he avoids a potential suspension and a subsequent by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency in northwest London, where he holds a narrow majority of just over 7,000 votes.

The former Prime Minister criticised the privileges committee, which is chaired by opposition Labour MP Harriet Harman, labelling it a “kangaroo court.” He expressed his disappointment and shock at being “forced out, anti-democratically,” claiming that the committee’s unpublished report contains inaccuracies and displays a prejudiced stance against him.

In response, the privileges committee accused Johnson of impugning the integrity of the House with his statement. Observers have noted that the former Prime Minister’s resignation has thrown a proverbial grenade into the heart of Rishi Sunak’s government, causing widespread speculation about the impact on the Conservative Party.

Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries also resigned as an MP, resulting in two by-elections for the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to contend with as his party’s popularity dips in the polls. Reactions to Johnson’s departure have been polarised, with some expressing relief and others lamenting the loss.

Patrick Diamond, a former policy adviser to the Labour Party and professor in public policy at Queen Mary University of London, suggested that Johnson’s statement could be laying the groundwork for a potential political comeback. He noted that despite the damning findings of the privileges committee report, Johnson remains relatively popular within the Conservative Party and among conservative voters.

The former Prime Minister’s resignation raises questions about the future of the Conservative Party and the UK’s political landscape, with a general election on the horizon in 2023.