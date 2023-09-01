Thai Airways takes off in new direction with operational shake-up

Thai Airways International (THAI) Public Company Limited today announced several operational changes. THAI will use Airbus A320 aircraft for routes formerly managed by THAI Smile Airways: Ahmedabad, Kaohsiung, and Penang. The A320s will also fly to Kolkata, a route currently operated by THAI. Changes begin on September 1 for Ahmedabad and October 15 for Kolkata.

The detailed flight schedule is as follows:

Starting with Ahmedabad, the Bangkok-Ahmedabad route will operate seven flights per week.

Flight TG343 will depart from Bangkok at 8.30pm and land in Ahmedabad at 11.55pm local time. From October 29, 2023, the departure time will adjust slightly to 8.35pm, maintaining the same arrival time.

The return flight, TG344, will leave Ahmedabad at 12.55am local time, arriving in Bangkok at 6.55am.

The Bangkok-Kaohsiung route operates seven flights weekly.

Flight TG630 departs Bangkok at 11.45am, arriving in Kaohsiung at 4.15pm local time. Starting October 29, the departure shifts slightly to 11.55am while the arrival time remains the same.

The return flight, TG631, departs Kaohsiung at 5.15pm local time, landing in Bangkok at 7.55pm. From October 29, 2023, the arrival in Bangkok is at 7.45pm.

For the Bangkok-Penang route, there’s also a weekly frequency.

Flight TG425 leaves Bangkok at 7.20pm, arriving in Penang at 10.10pm local time. Starting October 29, the flight departs 10 minutes later at 7.30pm but still arrives in Penang at 10.20pm.

The return flight, TG426, departs Penang at 8.05am local time, landing in Bangkok at 8.55am. From October 29, 2023, the arrival in Bangkok shifts to 8.50am.

The Bangkok-Kolkata route will operate seven flights per week.

Flight TG313 departs Bangkok at 11.45pm and arrives in Kolkata at 12.45am local time. Starting October 29, the departure shifts slightly to 11.35pm, with arrival in Kolkata at 12.40am.

The return flight, TG314, leaves Kolkata at 2am local time, landing in Bangkok at 6am. From October 29, the departure time changes to 1.55am, with arrival in Bangkok at 5.50am.

For flight schedules, booking, and ticket information, visit thaiairways.com, contact THAI sales offices, or reach the THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111, available around the clock.

