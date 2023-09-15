Mysterious sedan’s early morning hit-and-run in Pattaya leaves three injured, one critically

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

A horrific hit-and-run accident unfolded in the early hours of this morning on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya involving a collision between a mysterious sedan and a motorcycle sidecar, which injured three passengers, one critically, before fleeing the scene. This hit-and-run happened around 1.30am on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 85 Road, heading towards Sattahip in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri.

The aftermath of the and-run was a scene of chaos. The motorcycle sidecar had suffered considerable damage, looking more like twisted metal than a vehicle.

A medical team from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, along with rescue workers, were dispatched to the hit-and-run site. They found three injured individuals: a Thai national, 40 year old Opas Thupnamkham, a 47 year old Burmese man, Zaw Moe, and an unidentified Burmese woman, who had sustained severe head injuries. The two men had minor injuries in comparison. A rescue worker said…

“All three of them received immediate first aid on the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

Opas, one of the victims, recounted the terrifying hit-and-run incident. He said they were heading back to their accommodation amid heavy rain when an unidentified black sedan rammed into them from behind. The force of the collision toppled their sidecar, flinging all three of them in different directions.

Opas also pointed out that the sedan didn’t stop or slow down after the collision but sped off, leaving them lying injured in the middle of the road.

“The driver didn’t even pause. He just left us there in the rain.”

The police were left with a scene of destruction and few leads. However, they did find a registration plate at the scene, presumably fallen off during the impact. The investigators are hopeful that it will lead them to the vehicle involved in the incident.

A police officer at the scene said that the registration plate could be the key to identifying the vehicle and tracing the driver.

“We urge the driver of the sedan to come forward and surrender to cooperate with the investigation.”

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers on the road, especially during adverse weather conditions. It also underscores the importance of responsible driving and the moral duty to stop and assist in case of an accident.

The search for the fleeing driver continues, and the police are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.

