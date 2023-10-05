Fin-tastic feast: Seafood sensation set to make waves in Sri Racha

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

In the coastal district of Sri Racha, a fin-tastic feast is on the horizon as the year-end seafood festival gears up to tantalize taste buds from tomorrow until October 8. The Sri Racha Clean Food & Seafood Festival 2023, an eagerly awaited annual event, will be hosted on the third floor of the Central Sri Racha Shopping Centre.

Seafood enthusiasts can dive into a treasure trove of over 100 dishes, all featuring locally sourced delights from the deep blue.

From grilled prawns that sizzle with seaside charm to squid generously bathed in zesty seafood sauces, the offerings promise a scrumptious voyage for every discerning palate. And let’s not forget the crispy fried fish, crab delights, and impeccably sliced sashimi that will make this festival a reel catch for seafood lovers!

But the festival isn’t just about food. It is an extravaganza that also includes daily live music performances. The line-up for this year’s festival is set to enliven the atmosphere. The Re-Soulband and Moo Ham The Voice 4 will kick off the performances tomorrow, followed by Biw The Voice on Saturday, October 7, and The 3B Brand will conclude the event on Sunday, reported Pattaya News.

The Sri Racha Clean Food & Seafood Festival is more than just an event, it is an experience. It offers a unique opportunity to delve into the local culture, engage with the warm-hearted locals, and feast on mouth-watering seafood that won’t pinch the pocket.

The festival doors will fling open at 4pm tomorrow, October 6, beckoning both residents and tourists to relish in the gastronomic delights.

The Sri Racha Clean Food & Seafood Festival has grown in popularity over the years. It serves as a platform to showcase the culinary talents of the local community, while also promoting sustainable and clean food practices. By placing the focus on locally caught seafood, the festival also highlights the importance of supporting local fishermen and the regional economy.

So, if you’re a seafood enthusiast or simply a lover of good food and vibrant atmospheres, the Sri Racha Clean Food & Seafood Festival 2023 is an event you won’t want to miss. It promises to be a culinary journey that will leave you with a full stomach, a happy heart and plenty of wonderful memories.

