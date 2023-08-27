Pattaya nightclub’s risqué show sparks controversy and calls for censoring

Picture courtesy of เที่ยวไหนพัทยา IPattaya Facebook

A wave of concern has swept across social media in Pattaya, sparked by a woman’s invitation to an erotic show at a local nightclub. The woman, known only as Kat, shared a post on her personal Facebook page, encouraging people to attend her risqué performance with a male partner at the NEW SEASON 88 nightclub. Alongside her call to action, she posted a video clip from a previous show that has since stirred controversy.

In the contentious video, Kat is seen clad in a bikini, while her male partner is in his underwear, both engaging in suggestive behaviour. Despite the provocative nature of the clip, it is worth noting that there was no explicit nudity or sexual actions present. The nightclub in question, situated on Pattaya Third Road in North Pattaya, is strictly for patrons over the age of twenty.

Social media users have expressed unease over the video, with some labelling it as pornographic. They argue that the video may be in violation of the Computer Crimes Act, stating it may not be suitable for younger viewers. However, it remains unclear why a young social media user would be browsing an adult nightclub page, reported The Pattaya News.

Critics further argue that the explicit nature of the video and erotic shows tarnish Pattaya’s reputation as a family-friendly tourist city. It should be noted, however, that Pattaya has a thriving nightlife industry catering to legal adults, which plays a significant role in driving the local economy. The industry, although popular, faces opposition from conservative and religious quarters of society.

The controversy, they argue, seems misplaced, particularly since the venue caters exclusively to an adult audience.

