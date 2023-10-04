Pattaya’s October extravaganza: A month of thrilling events to boost tourism

Photo: by Oleksandr P, on Pexels

October promises to be an exhilarating month for Pattaya, with a plethora of intriguing events lined up to stimulate city tourism. There is a range of activities from sports tournaments to cultural festivals, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The International Beach Tennis Tournament Pattaya Open is set to kick off on Friday, October 6, and conclude on Saturday, October 7.

Tennis enthusiasts can make their way to Pattaya Beach, situated in front of the Hard Rock Hotel, to witness this international competition. The tournament serves as a fantastic opportunity to observe high-quality tennis in a unique beachfront setting.

Following this, the Vegetarian Festival, also known as Mahaguson Im Boon Im Jai (มหากุศล อิ่มบุญอิ่มใจ), will kick off on October 14, lasting until October 24. The festival will be held at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua.

Festival-goers can savour a variety of delectable vegetarian dishes whilst immersing themselves in the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Next in line is the Master’s Fastpitch Softball Tournament, taking place from October 19 to October 22. The international softball competition will be hosted by Horseshoe Point Resort and Country Club. Softball fans can enjoy watching adept athletes battle it out in this thrilling event.

Towards the end of the month, on October 28, the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race will take place on Pattaya Beach. Touted as the Sexiest Running Event in Thailand, this unique and entertaining run uniquely combines fitness and fun, reported The Pattaya News.

On October 29, the end of Buddhist Lent will be observed. This religious holiday will also result in an alcohol sales ban and the closure of entertainment venues.

From October 14 to mid-month, the Pattaya School Eight Festival will be held near Wat Chai and Walking Street. This event will further add to the festive atmosphere of the month.

Finally, on October 31, Halloween will be celebrated. Hundreds of entertainment venues and bars are set to host spooky and scary parties, bringing the eventful month to a close.

