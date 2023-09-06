Thief’s shocking end: Young Thai man electrocuted in foiled heist

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A 24 year old Thai man was found dead after being electrocuted during an attempted theft in Nong Khai’s Pho Chai district. Police Captain Sittisat Moolmanas, Police Lieutenant Yutthana Ngamchad, a doctor from Nong Khai Hospital, and the Chaba 191 rescue team, were dispatched to the scene on Monday, September 4.

Aphitsak, a resident of the Pho Chai district, was found wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black shorts, lying face down with a wire cutter in his left hand connected to an electrical wire. His death was caused by an electric shock to his left palm, and he had been dead for no less than six hours when authorities arrived on the scene, reported Sanook.

Chatipon was the first to discover the body while checking a water pump around 7.30am. The 45 year old explained that the pump usually draws water from a village pond to a water tower. However, there had been a rainfall around midnight, which caused a power outage.

Upon investigation, he found a pile of electric wires and the body of Aphitsak, a known drug user in the community. The young man lived with his father and it is suspected that he was trying to steal the electric wires to sell them. His family was not shocked by his death and planned to arrange a funeral for him.

Last year, Police launched an investigation into the death of two electrical workers and serious injury to two other men who were electrocuted in a sewer near Wat Bang Nai Temple.

The three electrical workers, 37 year old Direk Intarangsee, 23 year old Warawut U-Nath, and 26 year old Thosapol Faksawat, yesterday were installing an electrical system inside the sewer in front of a condo near Bangna Nai Temple, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna subdistrict, Bang Na District, when they were electrocuted and lost consciousness. To read more click HERE.

