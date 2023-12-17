Worker’s death prompts safety concerns on Bangkok’s Rama 2 road construction site

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the heart of Bangkok, a tragic incident unfolded yesterday, at 10.30am, as a worker on a construction site on Rama 2 road, Bang Khun Thian, lost his life. A substantial quantity of steel construction equipment had fallen on him, leading to immediate action from the Bangkok engineering teams and other pertinent agencies.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand promptly reacted to the situation, halting all construction activities on the site for a week, to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. The initial steps involved the gathering of evidence from the scene to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident. The supervising engineers, who were operating the crane at the time, were questioned by Samae Dam police officers. Furthermore, a temporary ban was imposed on moving any construction objects from the site to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

The Thai press, reporting on this incident, drew attention to the overall safety record on the Rama 2 Road construction site. In the span of five years from 2018 to 2022, a total of 2,242 accidents were reported, causing 130 deaths and inflicting injuries on 1,303 workers. The statistics from January 1 to April 30, are no less alarming, with 262 accidents, 12 fatalities, and 138 injuries, reported The Pattaya News.

Rama 2 Road’s continuous construction, which started in 1970, has been in progress for more than five decades. The initial project was followed by the addition of more lanes and the construction of an elevated highway.

These startling figures have prompted a flurry of calls from activists and internet users for the Thai government to intervene. They demand stricter safety measures and precautions to protect the workers. A significant proportion of these labourers are migrants from neighbouring countries, raising concerns about their welfare. Activists urge the relevant agencies to ensure that migrant workers are treated with the same respect and consideration as their Thai counterparts.

The identity of the worker who tragically lost his life in the accident has yet to be disclosed by the authorities.