Warning issued over popular Boppy Lounger Pillows following infant deaths

Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash.

A warning has been issued about the danger of baby nursing pillows, following more than 25 reported infant deaths. Veerachai Jaruschaiyaseree, a legal medicine expert at Srinakharinwirot University, highlighted the two main risks associated with these pillows.

Today, October 2, he posted a warning alerting parents to the peril of using Boppy Lounger Pillows, products frequently purchased online.

The Boppy Lounger Pillow is a large, round pillow with a hole in the middle, designed to support infants while sitting or lying down.

They are typically used for newborns up to six months old, although some models can accommodate older children. The product has been linked to infant deaths, prompting a recall by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

At least 21 deaths were reported where the pillow obstructed the infant’s airway. These incidents occurred between December 2015 and November 2021 and involved infants placed on the pillow in a prone or side-lying position. However, since the announcement, four more deaths have been reported.

The reported causes of death fall into two categories: 1) nasal or oral obstruction due to contact with the product, and 2) positional asphyxia, where the body’s position makes it difficult or impossible to breathe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends safe sleeping practices, advising that infants sleep alone on a firm, flat surface in a crib or bassinet, free of blankets, pillows, crib bumpers, or other soft items.

In related news to medical health, Bangkok's Don Mueang has become the inaugural recipient of a new hospital as part of the new 50 districts, 50 hospitals initiative.

This program will take existing buildings in each district and turn them into 12-bed primary care hospitals.

