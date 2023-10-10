Breakfast blunder: Thai food delivery app yields otherworldly blue omelette

Photo: by Khaosod.

A startling revelation sent shockwaves through social media when a young man, relying on a popular food delivery app, placed an order for a healthy omelette infused with butterfly pea flowers, only to receive an egg of an otherworldly, alien-like blue hue. This extraordinary culinary encounter quickly became a viral sensation, leaving netizens awestruck.

The unexpected turn of events unfolded when an anonymous Facebook user decided to share this peculiar food experience within the consumer group ‘We Are Consumers.’

Accompanying his post was a photograph that captivated many due to the eerie and unnatural blue shade of the omelette. His post humorously recounted…

“I ordered a butterfly pea flower omelette for health reasons through a food delivery app.”

In the wake of this public revelation, countless netizens joined the conversation, sharing their anecdotes and injecting humour into the peculiar incident. The comments section was flooded with witty remarks, reported Khaosod.

“I’d love to see how it looked in the app.”

“My appetite just dropped by 80%.”

“I initially thought it was an alien egg.”

In related news, You might be surprised to see that many unusual things are eaten in the Land of Smiles.

Most of these strange Thai foods are local favourites. If you’re brave enough to try them, you might find that they’re very flavourful. So, if you want to delve deeper into the Thai culinary scene and try the unique dishes, here are some weird Thai foods to try.

Goong Ten is quite literally the most lively dish from Northern Thailand. It means “dancing shrimp” in English, and it quite accurately describes the dish.

Goong Ten consists of live baby shrimp mixed with chilli, fish sauce, coriander, onions, and lime juice. The tiny shrimps start dancing when you spray lime juice on top of them. Hence, the name. You eat the dish while the shrimp are still wriggling and jumping.

