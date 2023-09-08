Village head surrenders to police over involvement in lieutenant’s murder case

Photo by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash.

Praween Chanklai, also known as the village head Nok, a suspect in the murder case of Police Lieutenant Siwakorn Saibua, surrendered at Nakhon Pathom Police Station.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday, following the death of Lieutenant Siwakorn during a meal. Praween, who had a worried look on his face, refrained from commenting or interacting with a large number of press present during his surrender at the police station, reported Sanook.

Praween handed over a statement to the police before surrendering.

The document, disclosed after Praween’s surrender, stated…

“I wish to present myself to the investigating officer. As reported in the media, I, Praween Jun Khlai, a village headman in Takhlong, Nakhon Pathom, am alleged to be involved with the crimes committed by Nong or Thanachai Mamak, who is accused of the intentional murder of Police Lieutenant Siwakorn Sai Bua.

“He is also accused of shooting and injuring another Police Lieutenant, Vasin Phanpi, the deputy of the same station. I, Praween Jun Khlai, have no involvement, instigation, or encouragement in any way for Nong or Thanachai Mamak to commit these crimes. If the investigating officer has a warrant to contact Praween Jun Khlai directly, who still resides at the same address above, I confirm that I will cooperate in every step of the investigation. Signed, Praween Jun Khlai and his lawyer.”

The gunman, Nong Tha Pha, also known as Thanachai Mamak, 45 years old, who is close to the Village Head Nok, remains at large.

Deputy Commissioner of the RTP, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, highlighted a disturbing aspect of the incident. He called attention to the apparent negligence of the 21 police officers present at the initial party, who allowed the armed assailant, Nong, to escape.

