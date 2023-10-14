Unusual banana tree fruits from trunk, sparks lottery fever in Nakhon Ratchasima

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A banana tree in Nakhon Ratchasima province has caught the attention of locals due to its unusual fruiting pattern. The tree, located in a garden in Bua Yai district, has been found to bear fruit from the middle of its trunk rather than the usual top.

The tree’s owner, 62 years old Oranwan, led reporters to the curious sight in her garden. The banana tree stands about three metres tall with seven bananas emerging from its middle, a deviation from the normal growth pattern which sees the fruit sprout from the top of the plant.

Oranwan shared that she had planted a variety of banana trees around her home, all of which bore fruit in the usual manner, with a flower bud sprouting at the top. However, this particular tree produced fruit from the middle of the trunk, without any flower buds. Initially, she assumed the tree was diseased or water-logged. However, two days ago, she noticed that the swollen part of the tree had burst open, revealing the bananas inside. This was an odd occurrence that she had never witnessed before, reported Sanook.

Interestingly, Oranwan revealed that the night before the discovery, she dreamt she was experiencing labour pains. Waking up with a start, she ventured into the backyard where she discovered the anomaly of the banana tree. She believes this could be a divine sign of impending fortune.

In response to this unique event, Oranwan lit incense at her shrine, praying for any potential negative outcomes to be averted and for good fortune to come her way, particularly in the form of a lottery win. Word of the unusual banana tree quickly spread amongst the local community, prompting many to derive lucky numbers from it. The numbers 79 and 37 were chosen, with many planning to play these numbers in the lottery draw on October 16.

