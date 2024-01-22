Elderly woman rescued from drug-addict grandson’s threat

An elderly woman, bedridden due to a leg amputation, was rescued in Udon Thani after her drug-addicted grandson threatened to burn her alive. Yesterday local villagers intervened when, 25 years old Prakasit, prepared to set his grandmother, 61 years old Pitya Dok Bua, on fire in their home. The police arrested Prakasit, who showed signs of recent drug use and was already known for his aggressive behaviour towards his grandmother and grandfather.

This was not the first time Prakasit threatened her life. He previously attempted to hang her and has repeatedly demanded money from his grandfather to buy drugs, resorting to violence if his demands were not met. Pitya revealed that she feared her grandson, especially when he was unable to get money to buy drugs.

Prakasit’s grandfather, Meechai, who had been forced to leave home for two months due to the continuous threats from his grandson, stated that he earns 200-300 baht per day from labour work. From this, he spends 50 baht on food for his wife with the rest being taken by Prakasit. Meechai voiced his desperation, not knowing how long he and his wife would have to endure this situation.

Local villagers expressed their concern over the increasing drug problem in their community, urging the government to take action. They highlighted the case of Prakasit as an example of the devastating impact of drug addiction on families and communities. In the past, Prakasit threatened to kill his grandmother to use her funeral money to buy drugs. He also physically assaulted his grandfather in front of other villagers when he didn’t provide him with money.

This latest incident, where he threatened to burn his bedridden grandmother, has caused an outcry among the local community. Villagers were able to intervene and save Pitya in time, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the drug problem in the area, reported KhaoSod.