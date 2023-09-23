TV host Perry Pairoj announces retirement to pursue personal dreams

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Perry Pairoj, renowned entertainer and TV host, announced her upcoming retirement. After a successful career spanning one year, Perry plans to follow her dreams and embark on an exciting new chapter.

Perry’s announcement left fans heartbroken. After a year-long stint in the entertainment industry, the TV host is setting her sights on fulfilling her dreams. She expressed her immense gratitude to her fans.

“I have been working in front of the camera for over a year. It’s now time for me to bid farewell to the work I’ve been doing. I am grateful for the spotlight that has accompanied me through my career in the entertainment industry.”

She also expressed her appreciation for the opportunities and compassion shown to her by many seniors in the industry. She acknowledged their recognition of her talents and potential.

“Without them, no matter how much I wanted to showcase my capabilities, there would not have been a stage for me.”

Perry gave a nod to the balance of fame and obscurity, stating, With every shining star, there must be a scattering of stardust. Now, it seems I want to play the role of the stardust. I think it’s time for me to pack my bags and head home.

She further expressed that reaching her current point in her career was beyond her wildest dreams, and she has no further ambitions.

“I have to say, reaching this point where I stand now was beyond my wildest dreams. I have no more aspirations beyond this.”

Perry announced that she would be saying her goodbyes at the end of this year and would no longer be seen in her roles as an actress and host. She clarified that her departure was not due to anyone forcing her out, but rather a personal decision on how she wants to live her life and carry out her duties.

Next year, after leaving the industry, Perry has various things she wants to do for herself. From growing her hair long to taking care of her mother, who has been happier and healthier when Perry is home. She also dreams of opening her café and restaurant, a promise she made to herself when she was younger.

Follow us on :













Perry concluded by thanking everyone who has supported and encouraged her throughout her journey. She expressed her gratitude for the love and care she received as Perry Pairoj and for being a part of the successful journey in the entertainment industry, which she is content with, Sanook reported.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.