Transgender arrested for theft of gold necklace worth 300,000 baht

A 29 year old transgender woman made her escape via South Pattaya Road after snatching a 300,000 baht gold necklace from a Chinese tourist on December 25 last year.

Yu Chao, a 36 year old Chinese tourist, stunned. In the early hours of December 25, near Wat Chai, he encountered a transgender woman offering companionship. Little did he know, this encounter would cost him dearly.

Politely declining the offer, Chao claimed the suspect persisted, indulging in unwelcome physical contact. Shortly after parting ways, he discovered the loss of his prized gold necklace, a possession valued at a staggering 300,000 baht.

Determined to seek justice, Chao promptly reported the incident to the Chinese Embassy. With the aid of a translator, the case reached the desks of Pattaya police and tourist police, initiating a thorough investigation led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Ensarn.

After a meticulous review of CCTV footage near the scene, the police successfully identified the perpetrator as Wichai Chueaphrasong, a 29 year old resident of Nong Hin District, Loei Province. A court warrant swiftly followed, leading to Wichai’s apprehension yesterday, January 5, reported Pattaya News.

In a surprising twist, Wichai admitted to the theft. Despite the necklace being pawned and sold, she agreed to reimburse Chao the full value. While Chao found solace in this unexpected settlement, the police clarified that Wichai would not escape legal consequences. She faces charges of burglary by night, along with various penalties linked to the theft.

