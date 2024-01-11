Thaksin’s extended hospital stay approved by Thailand’s Corrections Department

Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Thailand’s Department of Corrections released an official statement today, January 11, concerning the prolonged medical treatment of Thaksin Shinawatra at Police General Hospital, which has exceeded the standard 120-day limit.

Thaksin has been receiving medical attention at an external hospital since August 23 last year, as he was diagnosed with several pre-existing health conditions that required specialised care.

The medical facilities at the correctional hospital were deemed inadequate for the former PM’s complex health needs, thus necessitating his transfer to Police General Hospital. This hospital boasts superior medical capabilities, crucial for averting potential life-threatening risks, as per the Department of Corrections.

Medical reports reveal Thaksin’s multiple illnesses that necessitate vigilant supervision by specialised physicians. His comprehensive medical records and the need for ongoing care led the Department of Corrections to approve his continued treatment at Police General Hospital on January 8, reported The Pattaya News.

The decision to extend Thaksin’s medical treatment followed the Thai Ministry of Justice’s regulations concerning the transfer of prisoners for external medical treatment. The regulations stipulate that if the medical treatment duration surpasses 120 days, the Director-General of the Department of Corrections must approve the extension. Additionally, physicians must provide comments, and relevant evidence must be presented before the decision is reported to the Minister of Justice for further acknowledgement.

The Director-General of the Department of Corrections underlined the department’s commitment to upholding prisoners’ fundamental rights, in line with international standards. These include the respect for human rights related specifically to patient protection.

The Department of Corrections also pointed out the importance of maintaining medical ethics and privacy principles. Before any disclosure of personal health information to the public, consent must be obtained from Thaksin, underlining the respect for his privacy.

Thaksin was jailed for eight years last year. The 74 year old was immediately housed in a prison medical ward for health conditions, sparking debate on equal treatment and access to the private cell.