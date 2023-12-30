Thailand and China unveil game-changing cargo link

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand and China have launched a direct cargo rail link, whisking farm-fresh delights straight from Nong Khai to the bustling metropolis of Chongqing via Laos.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, a key player in this historic venture, flagged off the inaugural Thai train loaded with the jewel of Thai agriculture – dried longan. This marks the commencement of the New Land-Sea Corridor project, a brainchild of China, aimed at knitting together rail networks between Southeast Asia, China, and Europe.

Chongqing, a colossal mega-city in southwestern China with a population soaring over 31 million, is the heartbeat of this ambitious project. This railway artery now allows Thailand to export a cornucopia of farm-fresh delights not only to China but beyond.

Amidst the fanfare, attendees at the ceremony in Nong Khai included heavyweights like PTT Plc, Global Multimodal Logistics Co Ltd, Pan-Asia Silk Road Co Ltd (PAS), and the State Railway of Thailand. It wasn’t just a Thai affair; it was a global collaboration shaping the future of trade.

Simultaneously, in Chongqing, a cargo train loaded with industrial sodium sulfate embarked on its journey to Thailand. The launch ceremony, presided over by Chongqing’s vice mayor and attended by officials from the Thai consulate in Chengdu and Laos embassy, symbolized the seamless interconnection between nations.

The Thai train, brimming with delectable durians, mangosteens, longans, and coconuts, destined for the tables of China. The Chinese counterpart, carrying industrial sodium sulfate, ready to contribute to Thailand’s industries.

Faster cargo transport

The cargo trains are set to meet along the rail route, ensuring a swift exchange of goods, completing their journeys within four days. The frequency of this revolutionary service will be dictated by the ever-growing demand for these coveted commodities.

PAS, a key player in this grand connectivity scheme, offers railway container transport services on four routes, linking Map Ta Phut railway station in Rayong province to the Chinese cities of Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Zhengzhou. From Thai frozen seafood to the freshest fruits, including the famed durians, this railway is a lifeline for Thai exports, reported The Nation.

From 2024, the cargo repertoire expands to include frozen chicken, set to wing its way to the eager palates of western China.

These railway links aren’t just about connecting tracks; they’re part of the grand Belt and Road Initiative, weaving an intricate web connecting Asia with Africa and Europe. As these trains chug along, they symbolize more than just commerce – they signify a world getting smaller, closer, and more connected.