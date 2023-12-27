Thai woman arrested for selling her masturbation videos online

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:56, 27 December 2023| Updated: 17:56, 27 December 2023
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไซเบอร์ – บช.สอท.
Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau officers arrested a Thai woman today, December 27, at her home in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum for selling her masturbation videos online.

Officers came across a Twitter account, Saifon, which shared many explicit pictures and videos of herself and invited followers to apply for membership to see more content. The account had more than 400,000 followers and was considered a threat to the public, especially children and young people.

The account offered membership for 99 baht, so an officer posed as a customer and contacted the account to apply. The owner of the account, later identified as a 29 year old woman named Namfon, asked the officer to join a chat group on the LINE application after the payment.

According to the police, 16 pieces of pornography, mostly masturbation videos, were shared in the group. Once it was clear that Namfon was the person in the video, officers raided her home in Chaiyaphum province to make an arrest today.

Related news

Namfon admitted to selling the porn and confessed that she had been selling the videos for more than a year, earning around 10,000 baht a month. Her confession led to two charges, including…

  • Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing indecent documents, paintings, publications, pictures, advertisements, photos, films, voice records, or others. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 14(4) of the Computer Act: importing indecent information into the computer system which the public is likely to access. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Several Thai sex content creators and sellers were arrested recently. A Thai man was arrested at his home in the southern province of Prachub Kiri Khan on December 12 with 60,000 files of spycam porn in his possession.

Two Thai men were apprehended on December 16 for using an AI programme to create nude images of Thai celebrities. The other two OnlyFans creators were arrested in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok on December 22 for producing and selling child pornography.

