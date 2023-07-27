Flash flood warning issued for 37 provinces as heavy rain continues across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain warning for areas across Thailand today, with 37 provinces experiencing flooding. The northeast regions are being hit hardest. Residents are being urged to remain cautious of flash floods and forest waterline aftermaths, particularly in hilly terrain areas.

As of 5am today, July 27, the Department of Meteorological Science forecast heavy rain lashing the country for the next 24 hours. A moderately vigorous southwest monsoon covers the upper Andaman Sea, the upper parts of Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, which together with a low atmospheric pressure over the northern part of Vietnam, continues to cause heavy rain in the northeast, east, and the eastern and western parts of the south.

Residents residing in the aforementioned areas are being asked to be on guard against heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that may lead to flash floods and slope runs, especially in hillside areas near watercourse routes and low-lying areas.

As for the northern Andaman Sea and parts of the Gulf of Thailand, the conditions are of moderate strength with waves about 2 metres high.

In the area of thunderstorms, the waves can exceed 2 metres. In the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand, the sea is having 1-2 metre waves, and away from shore, waves can be higher than 2 metres.

Sailors in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are asked to navigate with caution and to avoid sailing in the area of thunderstorms.

On the other hand, typhoon “Toksuri” over the upper part of the South China Sea is likely to hit the southeastern coast of China on tomorrow, July 28. People who intend to travel to this region are advised to check the weather forecast before departing.

The weather forecast for Thailand from today 6am till 6am tomorrow predicts a 40% likelihood of thunderstorms in the northern region, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 24-27 degrees Celsius and a high of 34-37 degrees Celsius.

Strong southwesterly winds with speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour are also expected. The northeastern part of the country is anticipating thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range between 24-26 degrees Celsius up to 34-36 degrees Celsius with a southwesterly wind at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The central region expects 40% of the area to have thunderstorms, primarily in Utai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, and Saraburi provinces. The lowest temperature will range between 25-27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 34-37 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected to complicate the thunderstorms with speeds of 10-25 km/hr.

The eastern region holds a forecast of 40% of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The temperature is going to oscillate between 25-28 degrees Celsius and 31-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds blow at a speed of 20-35 km/hr, with wave height around 2 metres. In areas of thunderstorms, waves can grow more than 2 metres high.

The southern region (east coast) reports a chance of thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, and heavy rain in some parts of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces. The temperature will vary from 24-27 degrees Celsius to 31-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds blow at a speed of 15-35 km/hr, with wave height around 1-2 metres. Offshore, waves may increase to more than 2 metres.

The southern region (west coast) can expect thunderstorms across 60% of the region, including heavy rain in some parts of Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang provinces. The average temperature will start from 24-26 degrees Celsius and may reach 28-34 degrees Celsius. From Phangnga upwards, southwesterly winds blow at a speed of 20-35 km/hr, with a wave height of around 2 meters.

In areas of thunderstorms, waves can grow more than 2 metres high. From Phuket downwards, southwesterly winds blow at a speed of 15-35 km/hr, with wave height around 1-2 metres. Offshore, waves may increase to more than 2 metres.

Bangkok and the Periphery are predicted to have thunderstorms in 40% of the area with temperatures ranging around 27-28 degrees Celsius and 33-35 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds of speed 10-30 km/hr.