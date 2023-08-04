Debate over treatment of revered monk’s remains in Thai temple

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Should a revered monk’s remains be accessible to their disciples, even allowing them to physically touch the relics? Following an unsettling incident at a prominent temple in Nakhon Pathom province, online public debate has sparked regarding the appropriateness. The controversial event happened while followers were changing the cloth covering a mummified monk, who had left his physical form 18 years ago.

The incident gained wide attention when Parry Pairoj Wannabut, a prominent Buddhist commentator, posted her critique on Facebook concerning this disturbing episode, questioning the ethicality and respect towards a deceased teacher. Sanook reported on her comments.

“Is it really appropriate? Taking the mummified body of a respected teacher, letting family and disciples touch and poke, especially when they are women. Can’t we see the ethical problem here? Don’t we feel any shame when we tell others that we are Buddhist police?”

“Preserving the body of a respected teacher for worship, I can understand, albeit it blatantly contradicts the teachings of Buddha, specifically the contemplation of the impermanence of the body as indicated in the Tripitaka. But if we decide to keep them, we should consider appropriateness very seriously. Respecting and honouring the physical remnants of the monk after his demise, spreading images that do not appear pleasant — even in the case of ordinary individuals, there are laws to protect them.”

Many comments flooded her post soon after this. The majority seemed to be expressions of agreement that monk’s remains should not be touched.

“If we are to keep the respected monk remains as a reminder of the reality of life and death, they should be treated more respectfully than this. This is unbearable, what were they thinking?”

“Never saw anything like this before, only saw respectful worship.”

“I agree. The remains should be respected and not disturbed once they are placed in their final resting place. Buddhist institutions and the State must prohibit such acts.”

Follow us on :













“Are they even aware that touching or being too close to the relics is prohibited?”

The polemic clearly illustrates a divide among Buddhists, questioning the very nature of how venerable monk remains should be treated and revered.