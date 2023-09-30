Thai government’s multi-billion baht transport projects boost Andaman coast tourism

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai government has launched multiple transport infrastructure projects in Phuket, a southern island province, aiming to stimulate tourism in the Andaman coast region.

rime Minister Srettha Thavisin inspected the ongoing projects on Friday. These are being coordinated by the Transport and Tourism and Sports departments, headed by Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol respectively.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke reported that Prime Minister Srettha was briefed about the projects at Phuket airport.

The proposals comprise the construction of a second airport in Phuket, budgeted at 5.8 billion baht, the 2.7 billion baht upgrade of Krabi airport, and an 80 billion baht international airport in Phangnga’s Takua Thung district.

Other schemes include the 3.98-kilometre Kathu-Patong expressway and the 30.26-kilometre Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu expressway in Phuket.

In addition, the Department of Highways is planning to expand the 4.55-kilometre Highway No.4207 to four lanes and build an interchange at kilometre marker post No.34+680.

Phuket potential

The prime minister expressed optimism about the potential of Phuket, stating its significance in rejuvenating the economy as a model for economic stimulus. The 61 year old PM highlighted that Phuket could serve as a gateway for visitors to Krabi and Phangnga, establishing the Andaman coast tourism cluster.

The prime minister also instructed relevant agencies to ensure visitors to Phuket are safe and happy from the moment they set foot on the island until they leave, the spokesperson mentioned.

Further, PM Srettha visited the Kathu-Patong expressway’s construction site where he interacted with locals about their views concerning traffic issues related to tourism. He emphasised the government’s commitment to accelerating the infrastructure development projects in the province to welcome more tourists.

The government is ready to support the projects. The projects will be sped up to welcome tourists, he added.

Moreover, during his visit to Phang Nga, he was briefed about the proposed international airport, planned to be built over a 7,400 rai area in the province’s Takua Thung district. He stressed that the project should not adversely affect residents and that they should receive fair compensation for any land expropriated.

Transport Minister Suriya previously stated that the Transport Ministry is preparing to propose seven infrastructure projects worth 148 billion baht to enhance land and air transport facilities in Phuket. These projects include multiple highways across Phuket, highway extensions, overpasses, and the second Phuket airport, Bangkok Post reported.

