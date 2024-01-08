Thai girls aged 5 and 6 allegedly raped by 4 boys aged 8 to 13

Photo via Channel 3

A Thai mother sought justice for her five and six year old daughters, who were allegedly raped by four boys aged between eight and 13 in an abandoned house in the Mae Ai district in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The mother of the two young victims filed a complaint at Mae Ai Police Station stating that the sexual assault took place at around 1pm yesterday, January 7, in an abandoned house in the Akha, Lahu, and Lisu ethnic community in Chiang Mai.

The mother explained that her four children, two boys and two girls, went to the abandoned house to go fishing around 1pm on the incident day. They disappeared for a long time, so she rode a motorbike to the house to bring them back at 3pm.

When she arrived, two daughters ran to her and immediately told her that they were raped by four boys inside the house. The six year old girl accused three boys of raping her, and the five year old girl said she was raped by another boy.

The girls said the four boys forced them into the house, covered their eyes, took off their clothes and assaulted them. Her two sons said the four boys threatened them to keep quiet in the house.

The mother added that she took the girls to Mae Ai Hospital for a medical examination before reporting the matter to the police. However, the results of the tests have not yet been released.

Police are now awaiting the medical reports and will summon the four boys and their parents if the accused are found guilty.

A similar sexual assault made headlines in July last year, when a seven year old girl was raped by five young boys aged between eight and 12 in the Isaan province of Nong Bua Lamphu. After reporting the matter to the police, the victim and her family faced threats from the boys’ families, and the case did not go anywhere.

Daily News reported the victim’s family sought help from a Thai social media influencer leading to the development of the case. However, the boys were not punished because they were under the age of 12. Instead, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security took care of the case and issued proper measures to improve the young suspects’ behaviours.