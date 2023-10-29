Thai delivery rider jets to Singapore for chicken rice order (video)

Picture courtesy of @thita.vy TikTok

A delivery rider was commissioned to fly to Singapore to fulfil a customer’s craving for Singaporean chicken rice, causing astonishment among those aboard the same flight. The bizarre incident was documented and shared online by TikTok user @thita.vy, sparking intrigue and amusement worldwide.

The video clip showed the rider, equipped with his signature food delivery bag, at an unspecified airport in Thailand, embarking on a journey to Changi Airport in Singapore.

The TikTok user @thita.vy, who happened to be on the same flight, narrated that she initially wondered why someone would order food delivery to an airport.

Much to her surprise, she discovered that the rider was hired to purchase chicken rice in Singapore, reported Sanook.

The video poster queried the rider.

“Do you really need to travel that far just to get the food?”

The rider confirmed that he was indeed hired to buy the dish from Singapore. The TikTok user humorously suggested that next time, she might order bubble milk tea from Taiwan, hoping the rider could fly there to buy it for her.

Following the release of the viral video, netizens flooded the comments section with varied reactions. While some suspected the incident was staged for content creation, others felt it was not surprising given the extent to which people would go when they have the means to pay for such services.

