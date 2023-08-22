Blending Beauty: Thai-Danish stunner wins crown at Miss Universe Thailand 2023 (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod English.

A beautiful Thai-Danish woman walked away with the crown at the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 pageant. The grand finale, which unfolded in Bangkok on a Sunday night, saw Anntonia Porsild, representing the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, amidst a bevy of other beauties from across the nation.

The 26 year old beauty queen, who is born to a Danish father and a Thai mother, is not a newcomer to the world of beauty pageants. She holds an undergraduate degree in marketing and public relations from the reputed Stamford International University. With this educational background, she has been able to navigate her way through the competitive world of beauty contests with an added advantage.

Rewinding to the year 2019, Anntonia etched her name in beauty pageant history by becoming the first Thai woman to be crowned in the Miss Supranational contest. This remarkable achievement was made in the international final round held in Poland. Anntonia recalled her victory in 2019.

“It was an unforgettable moment, one that I still cherish.”

Now, with the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 crown adorning her head, Anntonia is all set to represent Thailand at the forthcoming Miss Universe competition. This highly anticipated event is slated to be held in El Salvador in November.

“Winning the Miss Universe Thailand crown is a huge honour, and I am excited to represent Thailand at the Miss Universe competition.”

Her journey so far has been filled with hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of her dreams. As she prepares for the next phase of her journey, Anntonia is focused and ready to take on the challenges that come her way.

A CLEAR WINNER? 👑🇹🇭 LOOK’ #MissUniverseThailand2023 Nakhon Ratchasima 2023, Anntonia Porsild #AnntoniaPorsild during the swimsuit competition of Miss Universe Thailand 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqmPjM7tdd — Real Pageantry Philippines (@realpageantryph) August 20, 2023

*”Every competition brings its own set of challenges, but I am prepared and looking forward to it.”

Follow us on :













As she steps onto the international stage, Anntonia will surely carry with her the hopes and pride of Thailand. Her journey is a testament to her determination and the country’s rich cultural heritage, which she has successfully showcased on the global platform.

As the nation awaits the Miss Universe competition, all eyes are on Anntonia, eagerly anticipating her performance. The hopes of millions are pinned on her, as she prepares to represent Thailand on the prestigious platform. Her win at the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 pageant is just the beginning of an exciting journey ahead. No matter the outcome, Anntonia’s journey is already a source of pride and inspiration for many.