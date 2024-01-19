Thai Consular introduces electronic documents services including e-passports

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand‘s Department of Consular Affairs has introduced biometric e-passports and AI-powered consular applications.

Below is a list of the e-services that the Department of Consular Affairs have launched:

E-passports. The star of the show is the e-passport, boasting biometrics galore – facial images, fingerprints, and iris scans, all in line with international standards. E-visa. With an online system already rocking 38 offices in 23 countries, it is expanding to 11 more offices across 9 countries. The application also features 15 languages. E-legislation. The e-legalisation system not only certifies documents electronically but also uses hologram stickers to fend off any forgery mischief. E-help. The E-help system lets users request assistance online during global disasters or violent situations, ensuring a swift response from the authorities. E-complaint. The E-complaint system links directly to the government’s complaint centre, promising speedy resolutions to a myriad of issues. Thai Consular application. The app features fingerprint authentication, SOS systems, internet calls, automated Q&A, and location services to embassies. Consular Index. It compiles data on consular activities globally to help allocate budgets. OVMS Tracking: Keep tabs on overseas elections with the Overseas Voting Monitoring System – real-time election tracking and remote voting support, ensuring embassies toe the election line. E-consular. The E-consular manual is your one-stop-shop for consular wisdom, allowing quick access to information and real-time chats with the central office. Centralised Consular Data Centre (CCDC). A mega hub for big data collection and consular information exchange with external agencies.

Consular Affairs is combining AI like ChatGPT, blockchain, and quantum computing for service development, reported The Nation.

In related news, currently boasting entry to 34 nations without a visa, the Thai government is seeking to extend this list for Thai passport holders.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavasin announced his pursuit of a much more powerful Thai passport that will extend the list of visa-free countries. Applauding recent expansions, including visa-free access to China, Russia, and India, the premier expressed particular delight in the Thai-Chinese agreement, solidifying visa exemptions for tourists in both directions.