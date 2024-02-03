Thai Cheese Tour unleashes culinary delight across Thailand

Photo courtesy of TTG Asia

In a cheesy twist to the conventional travel experience, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) kick-started the Thai Cheese Tour 2023-2024 last November.

This year-long gastronomic journey, sponsored by TAT, has been spreading the love for Thailand’s burgeoning artisanal cheese industry through an array of pop-up events in tourist hotspots, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and beyond.

What began as a lifeline for cheese suppliers amidst the pandemic evolved into a delectable sensation, all thanks to Vivin Grocery. The creation of Samantha Proyrungtong and Nicolas Vivin, this husband-and-wife duo transformed their innovative Cheese Buffet into a mobile extravaganza. Offering a meticulously curated array of Thai cheeses, homemade cold cuts, jams, chutneys, dried fruits, pickles, and artisanal bread, Vivin Grocery’s tour doesn’t stop there. Collaborating with local partners, the tour showcases their products, hospitality excellence, and properties, reported TTG Asia.

Tim Sargeant, Co-founder & CMO of Explorar Hotels & Resorts, sees this as a golden opportunity.

“Working with Vivin Grocery and their local Thai cheese products is a unique and exciting addition for Koh Samui. Our focus on local products aligns perfectly with the tour’s ethos, creating exposure for the growing culinary scene while becoming a diverse revenue stream and a marketing powerhouse for the hotels.

“Our F&B event pop-ups not only elevate the culinary scene but also contribute significantly to increased hotel occupancy and in-house spending. Partnering with local farmers and products weaves a compelling narrative, generating exposure for both brands.”

For Ajish Menon, the Hotel Manager at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, the Vivin Cheese Tour is more than just a culinary spectacle; it’s a marketing goldmine.

“The tour provides a robust marketing opportunity for us. Guests relish the chance to indulge in cheese, and these events help boost our profile, drawing attention even to properties slightly off the beaten path. Word-of-mouth becomes our ally, ensuring we stay relevant, compete with city hotels, and ultimately increase revenue.”