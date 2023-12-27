Surrogacy scandal: Chinese men ditch Thai women for not bearing sons

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

An illegal surrogacy case among others has come to light, involving Chinese men marrying Thai women only to abandon them when the unborn child’s gender doesn’t match their expectations.

The scandal, currently under intense investigation by Deputy National Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakparn, has gripped the nation with tales of shattered dreams and broken promises.

The probe was triggered by the heart-wrenching account of a 36 year old Thai model, known as Noei, who claims she was left high and dry by her Chinese fiancé upon discovering she was carrying a daughter instead of the coveted son. Noei, boasting a million social media followers, shared her ordeal at the Police Club, exposing the shocking reality of this illicit surrogacy movement.

Noei’s ordeal began when a well-to-do Chinese woman in her condominium introduced her to a series of Chinese suitors. Eventually, she fell for a man named Zhang. Their whirlwind romance involved video calls and travels around Thailand, culminating in a proposal with promises of a September wedding. However, the fairy tale took a dark turn when Noei revealed she was carrying a girl, prompting Zhang to vanish from her life entirely.

The 42 year old Chinese matchmaker blamed Noei for failing to deliver the child with the desired gender, a male, echoing a disturbing trend of Chinese men seeking Thai and Lao women for surrogacy as Chinese women purportedly lose interest in marriage.

Ekapop Luangprasert, advisor to the interior minister, accompanied Noei in bringing the shocking case to Pol. Gen. Surachate’s attention. Allegedly, Chinese men are on the prowl for beautiful Thai and Lao women to bear sons, a trend that is causing a ripple effect in the marriage dynamics between the two nations, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Pol. Gen. Surachate, who also heads a children’s and women’s protection centre, expressed his concerns over the potential exploitation of Thai women in this illegal surrogacy web. He pledged a thorough investigation into the alleged matchmaker’s activities, promising a detailed report within five days.

The investigators are set to unravel the Chinese woman’s connections, her property ownership, and her relationship with the missing Chinese man, Zhang. Additionally, other Thai women allegedly approached by the Chinese matchmaker will be contacted, shedding light on the extent of this surrogacy trend.