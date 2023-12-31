Surge in New Year’s tourism causes traffic chaos in Phetchabun

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Traffic was heavily congested as a surge of tourists flocked to the Wat Phra That Pha Sorn Kaew temple in Phetchabun province yesterday, during the extended New Year’s holiday period. The influx of both Thai and Burmese visitors, keen to pay homage to the temple, led to the traffic disruption.

The holiday period saw families taking advantage of the break to experience the chilly weather in various tourist spots around Phetchabun. This resulted in certain locations being overwhelmed with visitors. The Wat Phra That Pha Sorn Kaew temple in the Camp San Subdistrict of Khao Kho district was a notable example. The large number of Thai and Burmese tourists visiting to pay homage as the year-end approached caused considerable traffic congestion in the area, reported Sanook.

This morning saw around 30 hired public transport vehicles full of Burmese devotees heading to the temple for blessings, which contributed to the traffic disruption. The steady stream of tourists arriving to appreciate the beauty of the temple added to the continuous flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, in the Khao Kho district, many tourists travel to admire the beauty of the winter flowers and experience the cold weather. This resulted in a slow-moving, densely packed traffic situation from the Camp Son junction to the Khao Kho district. However, in contrast, there was a decline in the number of tourists visiting Phu Thap Boek in Lom Kao district due to rumours of overcrowding. The news that parking spaces and turning areas were nearly impossible to find made many tourists apprehensive about visiting, resulting in fewer tourists than expected in Phu Thap Boek.

In related news, as the New Year celebration kicks off, citizens embark on a journey back to their hometowns in the Northeast region of Thailand. This has resulted in heavy traffic congestion on the bypass road around Nakhon Ratchasima, extending over one kilometre. However, the M6 Motorway has effectively alleviated inner city traffic.