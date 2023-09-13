Supernatural near-drowning ordeal: Ghost tells Thai woman to commit suicide

Photo via Channel 7.

A Thai woman in the central province of Samut Sakhon survived a near-drowning incident in the Sanamchai Canal and alleged afterwards that a ghost had compelled her to attempt suicide by leaping off a bridge.

Footage captured by a security camera at a restaurant along the canal revealed the incident at 11am yesterday. The woman was seen struggling to swim and almost drowned. Fortunately, a group of men rushed to her aid and successfully rescued her before transporting her to a hospital.

Following the improvement of the victim’s condition, her relatives decided to investigate the reason behind her bridge jump. The woman’s response stunned them as she claimed that a mysterious man dressed entirely in white had coerced her into leaping.

According to her, the man waved to her while she was riding her motorbike and she parked it to approach the ghost, before losing consciousness. The sole voice the woman could recall was the man uttering…

“I want you to die. I want you to die…”

The woman said she was confused when she woke up in hospital because she did not have any health issues or any thoughts of suicide before. She strongly believed that she was being manipulated by a ghost.

After the story was reported to the public, another woman, Onuma Tapianthong, stepped forward to share her spooky experience connected to this event.

Onuma stated that she and her mother were travelling by car and when they reached the bridge, she observed the man in white attire standing on the electricity pole at about 9.30am on the incident day.

As it was unusual for a person to stand in that manner, she was surprised and asked her mother if she noticed, but her mother denied seeing the ghost and decided to return to the bridge to investigate, yet found nothing.

After learning that another woman also saw the man, Onuma said she got goosebumps and decided to share her ghost suicide experience with the media. Onuma also shared footage from her car dash cam featuring a conversation with her mother.

In the footage, Onuma could be heard questioning her mother about the presence of the man, but her mother repeatedly denied seeing anything.

Urban legend may have contributed to the supernatural encounter witnessed by the two women. The Sanamchai Canal and its surroundings carry a spooky story as some Thai Internet users revealed on social media.

Netizens explained that the place used to be an isolated spot in the past, so some people came to the area to end their lives. The netizens also added that many children reportedly drowned in the canal and several fatal boat accidents were reported in the canal.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

