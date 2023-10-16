Scrutinising October lottery trends: Top numbers and peculiar predictions unveiled

Photo taken from Chiang Mai Citylife.

The lottery trends for today’s highly anticipated draw are under scrutiny as the top numbers and news highlights have been circulating.

TikTok user nid8857, from Pattum Royal Technical Solar Salt, shared a video on their account revealing five lucky numbers from the Chinese calendar: 951, 4536, 3943, 942, 015.

In other lottery news, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Settha Thavisin, travelled by a white Tesla with the registration number 2KP5171 to Bangkok for a meeting at the National Police Office.

The 61 year old Thai prime minister also visited Phitsanulok, travelling in a Toyota Alphard with the registration number 1KH87, Bangkok. The boat he used to distribute goods to the public bore the numbers 29-36.

A peculiar banana tree that bore fruit in the middle of its trunk without a flower bud has led locals to try their luck with the numbers 79 and 37 in the upcoming lottery.

A resident of Ban Chang Pong, Klaeng district, Rayong province, 50 year old Sangwal Srilak, was gifted a golden eel. The eel measured around 30 centimetres.

A large statue of the mythical bird, Garuda, was measured three times, each returning a different height: 145, 146, and 147 centimetres. The wingspan measured 102 centimetres.

Satellite signs

The THEOS-2 satellite orbits the earth at a high speed of 621 kilometres above the surface. Tao Pusinilp celebrated the success of his new song, which garnered 10 million views across all platforms within a year of its release.

A snake was seen stuck at a height of 10 metres and was unable to descend. The incident led lottery enthusiasts to try their luck with the number 313 in the next draw.

Royal Priest (Pranee Intawaso) passed away peacefully at Samphran Hospital, Nakhon Pathom, at the age of 93, and had served for 71 years.

A resident of Na Saeng, Selaphum district, Roi Et province, bought the numbers 95 and 20, the same numbers as the car he brought for a blessing.

A car plunged into the sea. The registration number was 1862, Bangkok. The accident happened on October 4, 2023, at 1.24am.

A rare Tiffany blue snake was found at house number 135/6, Moo 6. The residents hoped that the numbers 66 and 6 would bring them luck.

Residents used a candle to predict the lottery numbers from a hundred-year-old tree. The number predicted was 385.

A giant turtle weighing approximately 11.8 kilogrammes was found. The numbers 325, 118, 18, 81, 11, 52,25, 32, 23 were predicted from candle wax. The locals plan to use these numbers for the upcoming lottery on October 16, 2023.

The details of the lottery draw today, can be checked and verified from the Government Lottery Office, reported Sanook.

