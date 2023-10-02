Royal Thai Police chief unveils merit-based appointment plans in bid for unity

Photo taken from KhaoSod English.

The National Police Chief recently addressed the issues within the Royal Thai Police in an interview on Inside Thailand. Police chief Torasak Sukwimon revealed plans for a merit-based system for appointing and transferring police generals, aiming to foster unity within the force.

Torasak expressed his desire to establish the Royal Thai Police (RTP) as a home, a place of unity where all ranks work together towards common goals. He emphasized that the system should start with good leadership, and the right person should be appointed for each role.

Having served only two days of his one-year term, Torasak called for patience as he worked to set the system in place. He acknowledged the expectations of the police force and the public, promising to work diligently to meet them.

When asked about the possibility of Deputy National Police Chief Roy Ingkaphairoj returning to his previous role, Torasak stated that all positions would be open to all based on seniority. He further explained that each rank would be given the opportunity to choose their preferred role, starting with the most senior.

Concerning the Special Operations Command unit deployed at Deputy Police Chief Surachate Big Joke Hakparn’s house, Torasak clarified that the Police Cyber Taskforce, which handles online gambling issues, is under the jurisdiction of the RTP. He denied having any prior knowledge of the operation.

On the issue of the controversial photo with Big Joke, Torasak revealed he had invited the 53 year old deputy for a meeting to discuss various matters. He noted that he was aware of the prime minister’s policy to address the overall issues with the police force. He stressed the importance of unity within the force and cautioned against those with ill intentions causing discord.

When asked about their conversation during the meeting, Torasak shared that he advised Big Joke to be mindful in all situations, as problems are best solved with wisdom, not emotions. He also emphasized his own honesty and integrity, asserting that he has never backstabbed anyone.

