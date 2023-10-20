Rapists return to prison for brutal rape of 15 year old girl in central Thailand

Photo via 77 Kaoded.

Police yesterday arrested two Thai men for the alleged brutal rape of a 15 year old girl in the central province of Kanchanaburi. The accused rapists had been imprisoned for the same crime and released only last year.

A 49 year old woman named Noi contacted the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women and Panom Tuan Police Station after her 15 year old daughter, named A, was allegedly raped by two men, 34 year old Off and 31 year old Bank.

Noi said her daughter had not told her about the brutal rape but had told her friends. The friends later informed her mother on October 6, who immediately filed a complaint with the police and the foundation.

According to A, Off was her father’s friend, so she trusted him. Off invited her to go with him to a community festival on September 30 and she agreed. While riding to the festival on Off’s motorcycle, another man dressed as a sheriff emerged from the forest by the side of the road and threatened A with a gun.

A said she did not know the identity of the other man. Off and this man took her to a hut in the middle of the rice field and brutally raped her.

She begged them to stop but the rapists did not listen and carried on with their brutal assault. When they had finished, they sent A back home. A later revealed she was too afraid to tell her mother about the sexual assault.

DNA evidence

Officers from Panom Tuan Police Station investigated the case further. A medical examination revealed that the DNA left in A’s body belonged to Off and his friend, named Bank.

With clear evidence, officers issued arrest warrants for the two rapists and managed to arrest them for the brutal rape of the 15 year old girl at their home near the scene of the crime yesterday, October 19.

The pair were arrested in 2010 for the rape of a 17 year old girl in the area. They were jailed for 12 years and released in the middle of last year.

The two faced three charges:

Section 277 of the Criminal Law: raping a minor under 15 years of age with at least one accomplice. The penalty will be life imprisonment.

Section 318 of the Criminal Law: taking away a minor under 15 years of age from parents or guardians. The penalty will be imprisonment from two to 10 years and a fine from 4,000 to 20,000 baht.

Section 384 of the Criminal Law: taking away another person for obscene purposes by tricking, forcing, or using violent acts. The penalty will be imprisonment from one to 10 years and a fine from 2,000 to 20,000 baht.

Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: possessing a gun without permission. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: carrying a gun in a public place without permission and necessary. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both

