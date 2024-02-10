Pattaya flying club: Romanian tourist plunges to death from hotel balcony

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A 63 year old Romanian tourist met with a fatal end after falling from the balcony of a seven-story hotel in Soi 5, Pattaya.

The incident, which occurred yesterday morning has left the local community in a state of shock.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 9.30am and swiftly arrived at the unidentified hotel. Tragically, they discovered the lifeless body of the Romanian man, whose identity is being withheld until his family and embassy have been notified. The victim had suffered severe head injuries and dislocated limbs, leaving no chance of survival.

Cordoning off the area, police and rescue workers carefully transported the victim’s body to a nearby local hospital. The victim’s devastated wife was present at the scene, visibly overwhelmed by the tragic turn of events. However, she chose not to make any statements to the press during this distressing time, reported Pattaya News.

Somjai Benden, a 54 year old hotel employee, recounted the heart-wrenching moment she heard a disturbing noise while attending to her duties near the hotel pond. Startled, she glanced upwards and was confronted by the sight of the victim desperately clinging to the railing of the fourth-floor balcony. Regrettably, his grip faltered, and he plummeted to the ground below. Acting swiftly, Somjai promptly notified the authorities.

In related news, a British photographer died after parachuting from the 29th floor of a condominium in Pattaya. Bang Lamung Police Station officers received a notification of the parachute accident at about 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27 and rushed to the scene, Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya-Sukhumvi. Officers found the lifeless body of the foreign man, later identified as a 33 year old British photographer named Nathy Odinson outside the accommodation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.