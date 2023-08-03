Parliament’s prime delay: PM selection meeting postponed as Constitution Court weighs Pita renomination

Parliament President, Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Wan Nor). | Photo via Workpoint Today

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Wan Nor) officially announced today that the prime minister selection meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, is postponed until further notice. The delay is a result of the postponement of the Constitution Court to decide on the renomination of Pita Limjaroenrat as a PM candidate.

The Thai Ombudsman last week requested the Constitution Court to determine whether the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita, can be renominated as a PM candidate after he was rejected in the first PM selection process. As a result, the PM selection meeting on July 27 was postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow, August 4. However, it appears that tomorrow’s meeting is also subject to cancellation, as the Constitution Court is yet to finalise its decision on Pita’s renomination.

The court cited that the case is important and requires careful investigation and consideration. The court is now gathering more evidence and will conclude its decision by August 16.

According to Parliament President Wan Nor, the new PM selection schedule has not yet been pinned. However, the Parliament meeting to consider a revision of Section 272 of the constitution, which empowers senators to vote for the PM, will proceed as planned tomorrow.

Wan Nor also added that the decision by the Pheu Thai Party to part ways with the MFP and form a new government coalition with other parties cannot be implemented until the Constitution Court delivers its ruling on Pita’s renomination.

The Pheu Thai Party planned to hold a press conference and unveil their new government coalition parties today. However, the press conference was later postponed after the cancellation of the PM selection tomorrow. The party refused to give details to the media on which parties will be Pheu Thai partners.

Amidst the unexpected political situation, former politician and soapy massage king Chuwit Kamolvisit expressed his belief that the former Thai PM, Thaksin Shinawatra, will likely reschedule his return, originally planned for August 10.

However, Thaksin’s daughter and former PM candidate from the Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has taken to social media to dismiss Chuwit’s prediction. She called Chuwit’s prediction, “Bullshit” in the comment session of a news site that shared Chuwit’s statement.

The Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Phumtham Wechayachai, also reassured the media today that there have been no changes in the current plan for Thaksin’s return.