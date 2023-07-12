Pakistani man arrested for gruesome murder of German businessman

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าวกาญจน์ - Kanchanaburi News

Officers from Kanchanaburi Provincial Police Station managed to arrest a Pakistani man allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of German businessman Hans Peter Mack.

Following the discovery of Mack’s chopped-up remains in the freezer of a rental house in Pattaya, police officers conducted a further investigation until the evidence led to three suspects, including 52 year old Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 54 year old Petra Christl Grundgreif, and another unidentified Pakistani man.

The German woman Grundgreif yesterday surrendered herself to the police. Then, officers managed to arrest the German man, Brinkmann, last night at a nightclub in On Nut, Bangkok.

Both of the suspects denied the murder accusation but the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, reassured the public that the police had enough evidence confirming their involvement in the murder.

The two were questioned and are now in police custody, leaving only the Pakistani man, who remained on the run. The man could not escape the clutches of the police for long after he was spotted by a staff member of a hotel in the central province of Kanchanaburi.

At 2pm today, police officers were notified by the hotel’s owner that the suspicious Pakistani man had checked into the hotel. The foreign man looked similar to the criminal image shared by officers.

Upon arrival at the hotel, officers encountered the wanted suspect, 27 year old Sahruk Kareem Uddin, in one of the hotel rooms. Uddin is a Pakistani man who holds Thai nationality. He admitted that he was the person on the arrest warrant but denied involvement in the murder of the 62 year old German real estate businessman.

Officers accompanied Uddin to the police station for further questioning. The suspect continued to deny the allegation and requested to meet his lawyer. Uddin would later be taken to the Hong Prue Police Station in Chon Buri where the other two suspects were under lock and key.