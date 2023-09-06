Phuket water management: ONWR takes action on shortages, flooding, and wastewater

Photo: Rick Bajornas, dam.media.un.org

Phuket’s enduring issues of water shortages, flooding and inadequate wastewater management are set to be addressed by the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR). Surasri Kidtimonton, the secretary-general of ONWR, recently visited the province to track the progress of the water management plan and forest preservation initiatives around Kathu district’s natural water resources.

Although Phuket stands as a crucial province for tourism, it grapples with an annual water deficit of approximately 25.5 million cubic metres, primarily during the dry season. During the wet season, the island contends with flooding, resulting from overflowing canals. The lack of effective city planning has led to infrastructure that obstructs outflows and high tides, resulting in poor Phuket water management.

Surasri noted that the island’s increasing population and influx of tourists have propelled urban expansion, consequently reducing the area’s forest coverage. This, coupled with heavy rainfall, is contributing to topsoil erosion. The island’s communities and entertainment venues are also producing wastewater that exceeds the treatment capacity.

In response, the ONWR is conducting an area-centric study to enhance Phuket’s adherence to its 20 year water management master plan. The goal is to boost the annual water supply to approximately 60.5 million cubic metres and treat up to 5 million cubic metres of wastewater each year, reported Bangkok Post.

Addressing topsoil damage is also a pressing concern, with appropriate management required to revive the forest ecosystems. The preliminary Phuket water management plan for the wet season involves the construction of check dams in forests. This measure is intended to mitigate the speed of water flow during heavy rain and reduce soil erosion. The local authorities will initially build a check dam in the Ban Nam Tok Kathu community in Kathu district, which will help prevent topsoil erosion across an area of 291 rai.

The ONWR will also recommend strategies for Phuket’s residents and businesses to conserve water, such as installing water meters in showers. According to Surasri, this approach has proven successful in other countries. He added that the El Nino weather pattern has not impacted Phuket so far, with no reduction in rainfall observed yet.

