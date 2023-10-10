Mysterious death in Chon Buri: Thai woman found lifeless, sudden demise puzzles community

Photo by Kat Wilcox from Pexels.

A mysterious death shook the community when a 54 year old woman was found lifeless in her single-story room in Tung Community, Si Racha District, Chon Buri Province. The woman, Inthiporn, was found lying on her back, her arms rigid, with foam around her mouth. No signs of physical assault were detected on her body.

Inthiporn’s 42 year old partner, Sumit, was present at the scene, waiting to give his statement to the police. Many of Inthiporn’s friends, who had been notified of the tragic event, gathered at the scene, some crying outside the room.

Police officials conducted an initial investigation at the scene before the body was transferred for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death at Laem Chabang Hospital.

According to Sumit, he had gone to bed with Inthiporn around 10pm. He heard her mumbling something in her sleep in the middle of the night, so he advised her to go back to sleep and then fell asleep himself.

In the morning, he found her body rigid and unresponsive. He ran out to alert the neighbours, who confirmed that Inthiporn had passed away.

He revealed that Inthiporn had been suffering from a fever but had recovered. He was clueless about the cause of her sudden death.

Foaming mouth

A 56 year old neighbour, Thongsuk, revealed that she had come to check on Inthiporn in the morning at the request of Sumit.

She intended to give Inthiporn a massage but found her rigid on the bed. Thongsuk noticed foam around Inthiporn’s mouth and realised that she was not breathing. She was unsure about the cause of the death. However, she mentioned that Inthiporn had been ill for three days, reports Sanook.

Thongsuk recalled an unusual incident from the previous evening where Inthiporn, who was not into dressing up, turned up beautifully dressed in a blue Thai costume, with makeup and lipstick, at a social gathering. This unusual behaviour was a point of conversation among their group, with some joking that she seemed to be preparing for her last rites.

Thongsuk added that Inthiporn was a regular drinker and enjoyed socialising. However, she had not been drinking for the past few days due to her illness.

Follow us on :













Following the initial investigation and collection of statements regarding her mysterious death, the police officials handed over the body to the rescue officials for an autopsy at Laem Chabang Hospital.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.