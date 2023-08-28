Miraculous plunge: Singaporean man survives fifth-floor fall from Krabi hotel

Photo via ThaiRath.

A Singaporean man on Saturday survived a terrifying life-threatening fall from the fifth floor of the Krabi Seabass Hotel. Krabi Pitak Pracha rescuers were called to the hotel on Takuapa Road in the southern province of Karabi to help the 37 year old Singaporean man called Brian.

Remarkably, Brian emerged from the fall with only minor injuries, a testament to his fortunate fate. Despite the substantial height of the fall, he sustained nothing more than a few scratches and bruises, retaining full consciousness throughout the ordeal. Following the rescue, he was prudently transported to Krabi Hospital for comprehensive medical evaluation.

Police arrived at the scene to begin an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Brian’s dramatic fall. Officers questioned those on-site to piece together the sequence of events. A close friend of Brian’s, 43 year old Ho Si Ping revealed that Brian had been grappling with mental health concerns, having recently sought medical attention at Krabi Hospital to address his condition.

Surprisingly, it appears that Brian’s injuries were mitigated by a stroke of luck, as he reportedly landed on a clear plastic roof prior to hitting the ground.

A hotel staff member, shedding light on the incident, disclosed that the incident unfolded a mere hour after Brian and Ho Si Ping had checked into the hotel. The duo had reserved the accommodation for a single night, planning to catch their return flight to Singapore the following morning.

As police delve deeper into the case, the precise cause of Brian’s fall remains shrouded in mystery but officers made known that they will conduct further enquiries to unravel the truth behind the baffling incident.

In a similar report in February, a Thai man was rescued after he fell 70 metres from a cliff in the central province of Phetchabun. The man was on vacation and asked a teenager in the area to take his picture for him. To get a perfect background, he turned his back to the cliff for the panoramic view and kept stepping backwards until falling down the cliff.

Follow us on :













Similarly, a young man narrowly escaped death after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Chon Buri province. He was naked and bore several injuries across his body as he fell over the widescreen of a sedan.

To identify the cause of the falling, officers attempted to question the victim’s friend who fell asleep inside the condo room. However, the friend was intoxicated.