MFP accused of backing anti-government activities in Cambodia

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Move Forward Party (MFP) finds itself embroiled in a political storm as the Cambodian Khmer Unity Great National Party (KUGNP) accuses it of supporting activities against the Phnom Penh government from the sanctuary of Thailand.

The opposition MFP vehemently denies these allegations, sparking a cross-border political spat.

The KUGNP, an alliance of seven political parties and six civil society organisations, has called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to monitor the activities of the MFP, claiming that it provides a safe haven for an anti-government movement in Cambodia.

Heang Kimsroeun, the KUGNP president, goes a step further, alleging that the MFP not only supports extremist politicians abroad but also trains them. According to the Khmer Times, the MFP has been accused of facilitating an anti-Cambodian propaganda campaign by offering space and training to opposition politicians abroad.

In response, MFP issued a strong denial.

“The Move Forward Party has never organised or supported any activity that is involved with a political group in Cambodia.”

The Party clarified that while they engage in discussions with political parties globally on democracy and political issues, there has been no bilateral relationship or agreement with any foreign political group.

The accusers are allied with the Cambodian People’s Party, which, in a landslide victory, secured 120 out of 125 seats in the recent general election, leaving little room for meaningful opposition. Following the election, Prime Minister Hun Sen passed on the premiership to his son, Hun Manet, consolidating power within the ruling party, reported Bangkok Post.

The move by KUGNP has left many questioning its motives, especially considering Move Forward’s commitment to global democratic discussions. However, the Party did acknowledge a visit from a Cambodian labour rights advocate helping migrant workers in Thailand. The meeting, related to the Social Security Progress team’s efforts to support candidates in the recent election for Social Security Fund board seats, was shared on social media.

This isn’t the first time Move Forward has faced accusations from Cambodia. In June, the Cambodian prime minister falsely claimed that the Party intended to expel his country’s workers from Thailand if it formed a government.