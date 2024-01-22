Malaysian woman mistaken for cat creates social media frenzy

A social media storm has been stirred in Malaysia where a supposed cat on a car turned out to be a woman, much to the surprise of onlookers. The humorous incident, a testament to the saying Don’t judge a book by its cover, has elicited laughter across social media platforms.

A Malaysian couple were out for a walk in Johor state when they spotted what they believed to be a fluffy grey cat atop a car. They shared the video on Instagram via the handle @ll114ll, demonstrating how perspectives can drastically change without shifting viewpoints.

“My daughter told me there was a cat on the top of a car. So, I took her to see the cat, the post owner narrated. At first glance, we thought it was a grey cat lying on the top of the car. When we got closer, we realized the cat was a lady’s head.”

One netizen thought it was hilarious.

“I didn’t understand but I laughed because eventually, I got the context and another admitted, I also thought it was a cat!”

The video shows a woman standing in front of a black car. From the couple’s perspective, it was easy to mistake her grey hair for a resting cat. The post owner added an apologetic caption, reported KhaoSod.

“I’m really sorry, Aunty. Anyone who laughs also owes Aunty an apology. Since the incident was shared, netizens have been liking and commenting enthusiastically. This strange case of mistaken identity has brought joy and laughter to netizens, proving that sometimes, things are not always as they seem.”

In related news, a viral clip, amassing over seven million views, shows a speaking cat fluent in full sentences. The clear voice, requesting food, has stunned netizens. The video serves as proof of the bond between the cat and its owner, showcasing the remarkable interaction between humans and their pets.