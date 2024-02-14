Love triumphs on Valentine’s Day as LGBTQ+ couples flock to register unions

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a heartwarming Valentine’s Day spectacle, the Jewellery Trade Centre (JTC) on Silom Road became the epicentre of love as numerous LGBTQ+ couples flocked to register their unions today.

Amidst the glittering aura of romance, approximately 800 couples, eager to formalise their relationships, gravitated towards the Bang Rak district, a symbolic haven dubbed the land of love. However, this year, the registration venue shifted to the JTC, offering a more convenient and spacious setting for the lovebirds.

Rampai Meela brimmed with joy alongside her LGBTQ+ partner, echoing the sentiments of many other couples present. Yet, the dream of legal recognition in Thailand awaits the elusive passage of the marriage equality bill through Parliament.

“Signing up signifies our profound desire to cement our bond.”

The Bang Rak district office holds a special place in the hearts of lovers, its very name resonating with Rak, the Thai word for love. Nevertheless, in a gesture of inclusivity, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has mandated all 49 district offices to extend similar services, ensuring no couple’s love remains uncelebrated on this special day, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, a 69 year old Thai man in the southern province of Krabi signed a marriage certificate for the 14th time this Valentine’s Day and hoped his current wife would be the final chapter of his love saga after 13 unlucky attempts.

Mueang Krabi District Office held a special Valentine’s Day event at the province’s popular tourist attraction Klonh Root, also known as Clear Water Canal. The event allowed couples to exchange vows against the backdrop of stunning nature while signing marriage certificates.

In other news, almost four out of five people in Thailand are planning to buy Valentine’s Day gifts online, a recent survey by YouGov for payments company Visa reveals. The study aimed to assess Thai consumers’ spending habits during the romantic holiday, along with the factors influencing their decisions, and the most effective ways to win their partners’ hearts.