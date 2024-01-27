Latex leak caused car pileup in Northeast Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Torrential rains turned three major roads in the northeastern province of Loei into perilous zones, resulting in a 20-car pileup within a 3-hour span on January 25.

The chaos unfolded when heavy rain triggered a cascade of calamities on Loei-Chiang Khan Road. The first report indicated a sprawling multi-car collision, prompting swift intervention from rescue teams. Loei-Wang Saphung Road and Loei-Na Duang Road also bore witness to over 10 accident reports each, contributing to the tally of more than 20 crashes. Among the wreckage, one severe injury was reported.

Further investigations unveiled a disconcerting annual trend plaguing this area – multi-vehicle collisions linked to trucks transporting latex, reported Pattaya News.

These heavy vehicles inadvertently leaked a milky fluid from latex-laden trees onto the roads, transforming them into treacherous terrains, especially during rainfall. Despite stringent regulations imposed on latex-carrying trucks to avert fluid spillage, a disturbing number of individuals continued to flout the law, perpetuating the cycle of danger and disaster on these rain-soaked roads.

