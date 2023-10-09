Condo chaos: Thai landlord’s shocking discovery unveils tenant’s destructive tale (video)

Photo: by Izismile

A Thai property owner recently made a startling discovery when inspecting a condo he had leased to a young Thai woman. What he encountered was a horrifying scene of wanton destruction and neglect.

The landlord revealed that the tenant had failed to pay rent for several months and had vanished without a trace, leaving the property in a deplorable and uninhabitable state.

The incident came to light through a TikTok video posted by user @artter_ratcha, who showcased the shocking condition of the condo unit.

The landlord was initially informed of the tenant’s unavailability by the condominium management via email, citing the presence of a cat in the unit. The video, accompanied by the hashtag #BeautifulButDoesntSmellLikeRoses, revealed the entrance door coated in cat fur and the appallingly unkempt state of the condo interior.

The sight that met their eyes was nothing short of a nightmare: the room was piled high with garbage, rotting to the point of being infested with maggots, rendering the space uninhabitable.

Even the professional cleaning crew, summoned to address the mess, found themselves overwhelmed by the magnitude of the task and physically wretched at the smell. Despite dedicating three to four hours to the cleanup, they could not completely rid the property of the refuse.

The video also showcased dozens of black bags filled with rubbish hauled out from the condo. The furniture, including the sofa, bed, and television, had all suffered irreparable damage and would necessitate replacement, as reported by Khaosod.

Follow us on :













The video, which has since gone viral, has evoked strong reactions from internet users, with many expressing shock at the appalling condition of the room and extending sympathy to the landlord. Some have suggested that landlords consider including a clause in rental agreements permitting monthly property inspections.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.