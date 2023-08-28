Child drowning tragedy: 11 year old boy loses life in Khon Kaen Pond

Photo courtesy of Istock

An eleven year old boy tragically drowned while playing with friends in a local pond in Nong Hin village, Mueang, Khon Kaen. The group of four were rowing a plastic boat when it suddenly capsized, leading to the fatal child drowning incident. The three other children managed to escape unharmed.

The victim, a Year 5 student from Ban Nong Hin School, was identified only as “A” for privacy reasons. The child drowning tragedy unfolded when the boys decided to row out in a plastic boat, resulting in the boat sinking. While the other children were able to swim to safety, “A” disappeared under the water.

Khon Kaen’s highway rescue officials and the underwater operations team from the Khon Kaen Samakkhi Foundation worked tirelessly together to search for the boy’s body. During the six-hour search, the child’s 28 year old mother, Wilai Huay Yai, offered prayers to the sacred spirits, hoping for a swift discovery of her son’s body.

Upon the discovery of A’s body, Wilai and relatives rushed to embrace the boy’s remains, filled with heartbreaking cries. Upon inquiry, Wilai disclosed that her son had left home at 4pm to play in the water with his friends. The unfortunate accident occurred when their boat capsized. Although his friends managed to swim to safety, her son tragically failed to surface, reported KhaoSod.

Child drowning has been rampant in Thailand. In a heart-wrenching incident, a 5 year old autistic boy drowned in a swimming pool at his school. The boy was found at the pool’s bottom by the school bus driver. Despite prompt efforts to rush him to the hospital, he unfortunately succumbed during the journey. Read more HERE.

In similar news, a 9 year old boy drowned in the sea off Rayong, Thailand. The boy was engulfed by strong waves, and despite a rescue attempt, he slipped from his rubber ring and was swept beneath the waves.

