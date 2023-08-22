Jealous husband’s tragic twist: Foiled murder-suicide bid

Photo via Facebook/ Loso Por.

A jealous Thai husband’s murder-suicide plan was foiled when police and rescuers intervened just in time after he attacked his wife with a knife and then sought to end his own life.

A rescuer from the Jit Kusol Foundation, in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, revealed the story on Facebook. The murder-suicide incident reportedly took place at 10.50pm on Sunday, August 20 at a house in Khon Kaen.

Mueang Mai Police Station officers and Jit Kusol Foundation rescuers investigated the murder-suicide scene after the distress call from a witness. On arrival, they discovered a 40 year old Thai woman, Patcharin Puangroi, on the floor with eight stab wounds. Rescuers provided first aid and transferred her to the hospital.

A second team rushed to help the preparator, Patcharin’s 45 year old husband, Teerapon Puangroi, who attempted to take his own life by hanging from a tree outside the house. Teerapon was rescued in time and also rushed to the hospital.

The couple’s condition is now stable but would not provide any information to the police. Their daughter, whose age was not reported, was at the scene. She witnessed the murder-suicide incident from the start and sought help from a neighbour.

According to the police report, Teerapon and his daughter were waiting for Patcharin’s return from work for dinner as normal. However, Teerapon launched a shocking attack immediately after his wife arrived. He stabbed her several times with a 30-centimetre knife right in front of the daughter.

Teerapon believed that his wife was dead so, he walked out of the scene with a rope in hand and tried to hang himself from a tree outside the house.

The police added that the couple engaged in a great number of arguments mostly due to jealousy. Teerapon accused his wife of having an affair with another man and they planned to divorce. They agreed to officially divorce each other on August 21 but Teerapon’s murder-suicide plan that night shattered such a resolution.

Officers handcuffed Teerapon to his hospital bed to prevent him from escaping or committing suicide again. An investigating officer reported he would question both parties when they recover sufficiently from their injuries.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.