Intense rainfall warning for 49 Thai provinces: Bangkok to face severe impact

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for intense rainfall, impacting 49 provinces, with 70% of these regions likely to be severely affected. Bangkok is anticipated to bear the full brunt of the storms. Residents are cautioned against potential dangers, including flash floods and rapid forest water flow. This forecast is valid from 6am today until 6am tomorrow.

Eastern winds and southeastern winds continue to cover the lower northeast and east of Thailand. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon is weakening, covering the Andaman Sea and the Western part of Thailand. These conditions persist, leading to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas of the lower central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the east, and the south.

Residents in these areas are warned to stay vigilant due to the risk of flash floods and rapid forest water flow, especially in downhill areas near water channels and low-lying areas. Precautions should also be taken when travelling through areas prone to thunderstorms.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are approximately 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 metres. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

For the northern region, there will be thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature is 23-26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32-36 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the southwest, with a speed of 5-15 km/h.

In the northeast, thunderstorms are expected to cover 60% of the region, primarily affecting provinces including Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is 23-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is 33-35 degrees Celsius, and winds are from the southeast, with speeds of 10-20 km/h.

The central region will experience thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places. This will affect provinces such as Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. The lowest temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is 34-36 degrees Celsius, and winds are from the southwest, with speeds of 10-20 km/h.

In the east, thunderstorms are expected to cover 70% of the region, with heavy rainfall in some areas, affecting provinces such as Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is 31-34 degrees Celsius, and winds are from the Southeast, with speeds of 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than 2 metres high.

For the south, both the eastern and western coasts will experience thunderstorms covering 60% of their areas, with heavy rainfall in some places.

On the eastern coast, this will affect provinces such as Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature is 23-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is 32-35 degrees Celsius, and winds are from the Southwest, with speeds of 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than 2 metres high.

On the western coast, this will affect provinces such as Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature is 24-27 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is 31-34 degrees Celsius, and winds are from the southwest, with speeds of 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than 2 metres high.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places. The lowest temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is 33-35 degrees Celsius, and winds are from the Southwest, with speeds of 10-20 km/hm, reports Khaosod Online.

