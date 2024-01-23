Hotel bookings skyrocket as visitors flock in

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 17:53, 23 January 2024| Updated: 17:53, 23 January 2024
58 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Hotel giant Minor International Plc witnessed an astonishing 20 to 30% spike in bookings for the first two months of 2024 compared to last year.

Minor International Plc, dominating the hospitality scene as the nation’s largest hotel operator, is on the brink of a prosperous year. Chairman Bill Heinecke unveils the exciting news, projecting a tourism spending spree in Thailand throughout this year, with room rates and airfares soaring high in the wave of travel recovery.

With a staggering portfolio of over 530 hotels worldwide, Minor International Plc rakes in a substantial 11% of its total revenue from Thailand alone. The country’s allure as a tourism hotspot plays a pivotal role in fuelling Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

As Thailand braces for an anticipated influx of visitors, the government sets its sights on an ambitious target of 33.5 million foreign arrivals this year. To sweeten the deal, a series of enticing measures have been rolled out, including visa waivers for Chinese tourists, tax cuts on alcohol, and extended opening hours for nightclubs and bars, reported Bangkok Post.

Related news

Government data reveals that Thailand welcomed 28 million foreign visitors last year, contributing a staggering 1.2 trillion baht to the economy. A stark contrast to the pre-pandemic glory of 2019, where 39.9 million arrivals injected a whopping 1.91 trillion baht into the nation’s coffers.

In related news, noteworthy strides have been made by Thailand’s premier hotel operator, Centara Hotels & Resorts, in the past year. The chief executive, Thirayuth Chirathivat, marked last year as a year of significant accomplishment for the company, capitalising on the revived travel and hospitality industry to fortify Centara’s status and ensure a robust and sustainable future.

In other news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to boost Ranong province’s tourism revenue to 7 billion baht in the current year, a substantial rise from 6.72 billion baht in the preceding year. The strategy is to increase the share of international tourists to 15% of total visitors, a significant recovery from the previous year’s slump.

Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

State agencies and Mirror Foundation tackle surge in mentally unstable homeless

Published: 17:46, 23 January 2024

Loan shark takedown: Cyber cops sink teeth into predatory lending racket with jaw-dropping rates

Published: 17:44, 23 January 2024

Thai influencer condemned for risky action of filming herself on road (video)

Published: 17:32, 23 January 2024

Miss Grand Trang 2024 turns live sales into charity for Thai school

Published: 17:22, 23 January 2024