Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific flight cancellations spark inquiry

Cathay Pacific Airways finds itself stuck on the runway as the pilots’ union demands a government investigation into the airline’s chaotic flight cancellations.

The blame game points directly to severe job cuts made during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Weatherill, Chairman of the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, states that Cathay’s current plight, rooted in the decisions made by management in 2020, demands a thorough review.

“Hong Kong aviation will continue to suffer until there is an acknowledgement of these mistakes and a change in leadership, particularly among those responsible for overseeing flight operations.”

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, expresses grave concern over the cancellations, recognising the vital role flight capacity plays in the city’s transportation hub. With 200 flights grounded since Christmas Eve, the airline initially attributed the crisis to an unusually high number of pilot illnesses.

Facing the storm, Lee announces government intervention.

“I understand that because of Covid, there are challenges we need to overcome. The transport and logistics bureau will be in touch with the management of Cathay Pacific to indicate our goals and see how we can work together to ensure the best services are provided to passengers.”

Transport Secretary Lam Sai-hung also voices concern, urging Cathay’s senior executives to update affected passengers promptly and offer necessary assistance. The airline issued an apology, vowing to make appropriate arrangements for those impacted.

In response to the chaos, Cathay Pacific admits to scrubbing around 12 flights daily until the end of February to avoid disruptions during the peak Lunar New Year travel period. The airline attributes a significant portion of the cancellations to pilots hitting flying limits of 900 hours over a rolling 12-month period.

This chronic shortage of pilots, both at captain and first officer ranks, follows the airline’s drastic workforce reduction during the Covid crisis. Pilot numbers now stand at 2,532, down by a staggering 35% from the end of 2019, leading to operational instability, reported Bangkok Post.

In a bid to navigate the immediate crisis, Cathay Pacific strategically cancels flights, allowing pilots to stay within their flying-hour limits. This move provides flexibility for increased flight schedules during the Lunar New Year, scheduled from February 10 to 17.