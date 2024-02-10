German passenger’s terrifying mid-flight death leaves Lufthansa airplane splattered in blood

Photo courtesy of Travel Weekly

On a Lufthansa flight from Bangkok to Munich, a 63 year old German passenger sparked panic in the cabin when he began spurting an endless flow of blood.

The German passenger had boarded the plane visibly ill. As the flight progressed, his condition rapidly deteriorated, causing panic among the passengers. Fellow passenger Martin Missfelder described the scene as absolute horror, with everyone screaming in fear.

The man’s wife, who was traveling with him, initially informed the cabin crew that her husband was feeling unwell due to the rush they experienced at Bangkok airport. However, as the flight took off, the man’s health took a drastic turn for the worse. He began spitting blood into a bag, which soon turned into a torrential flow, splattering the walls of the aircraft.

Passengers rushed to help the ailing man, offering chamomile tea and checking his pulse. A flight attendant expressed concern for his well-being, but after receiving clearance to continue the flight, it was passenger Karin Missfelder who insisted that a doctor was urgently needed.

The pilot called for a doctor over the loudspeaker, and a 30 year old Polish medic, though struggling with English, arrived to assess the situation. Despite the doctor’s initial assessment that the man seemed okay, his condition rapidly worsened. He continued spitting blood into the bag, eventually leading to a horrifying eruption of blood from his mouth and nose, covering the cabin walls.

Flight attendants made amateurish attempts at resuscitation for approximately half an hour, but sadly, they were unable to save the man’s life. The plane had to turn back to Bangkok, and the man’s body was carried into the galley. The captain announced the tragic death over the loudspeaker, leaving the passengers in a state of shock and silence, reported UK Daily Mail.

Upon returning to Bangkok Airport, passengers were left waiting without guidance for two hours, causing frustration and distress. The wife of the deceased had to endure the formalities alone, as the other passengers were rebooked on alternative flights via Hong Kong. Missfelder expressed his disappointment, calling the lack of direction for the traumatised passengers unacceptable and hoping for an apology.

This is not the first time such a tragic incident has occurred on a flight. In January 2024, a passenger was found dead in a plane toilet during a flight from Tenerife, Spain, to Manchester, England. The crew discovered the deceased passenger and diverted the plane to Cork, Ireland, where medical attention was sought.