German national detained by Patong police for stealing 80K from hotel

A 22 year old German national made off with 86,000 baht from a hotel counter in Patong, Phuket.

The brazen thief couldn’t resist flashing a cheeky grin at the security camera before vanishing into the night. Police apprehended the mischievous thief, identified as Mohamed Yassine Zariouh, at Patong yesterday evening. The Phuket Provincial Court had issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to Patong police, the daring escapade unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, January 25 when Zariouh calmly strolled up to the hotel counter. Seizing the opportune moment, he skillfully opened a drawer, snatched an envelope stuffed with 86,000 baht, and made a speedy exit, leaving staff dumbfounded.

Security footage from the hotel’s CCTV cameras immortalised the audacious theft, capturing Zariouh glancing at the lens with a mischievous smile, reported Bangkok Post.

The criminal is now detained by police at Patong Station for further legal proceedings.

